High school wrestling: Results from opening round of state tournament

State wrestling champion Niko Chavez is three wins away from a repeat and a perfect season.

The Willard senior improved to 45-0 on the season with a first-period victory by pin over Davin Gumabon of Grandview in the opening round of the 145-pound Class 3 state championship tournament Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Chavez won the state title at 138 pounds as a junior in 2016.

Team-wise, the Monett Cubs imposed their will in the Class 2 brackets, with seven of seven entrants advancing from the round of 16 to the quarterfinals.

Football state championship quarterback Ian Meyer scored Monett’s fastest fall Thursday by pinning Arondo Harris of Miller Career Academy in 58 seconds into the first period of their bout at 195 pounds.

87th Missouri State High School Activities Association Wrestling Championships

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

Opening round (round of 16) results

Class 1

106—Lizzie Miller (Buffalo) pin Adam Runge (Lutheran St. Charles) 2:00, Levi Connelly (Seneca) pin Corvon Johnson (Brentwood) :23

113—Max Roark (Seneca) pin Nick Williams (South Harrison) 1:09, Ethan Smith (Buffalo) pin Joey Russell (Lawson) :27

120—Dawson Stephens (Seneca) dec. Tristan Blair (Lathrop) 6-5

126—Dalton Hembree (Seneca) pin Will Engel (Albany) :28

132—Dylan Caldwell (Richmond) dec. Dayton Fields (Seneca) 7-6, Grafton Littrell (Centralia) dec. Trenton Houston (Buffalo) 6-3

138—Cameron Wheeler (Carrollton) tech. fall Marcus Autrey (Buffalo) 16-1, 5:39

145—Cole Hatfield (Seneca) pink Barrett Pierce (Principia) 1:43

152—Trey Smith (Seneca) pin Jacob Wicker (New Madrid Central) :25

160—Floyd Miller (Buffalo) pin Wyatt Cummings (Plattsburg) 5:11, Lance Hymer (Seneca) pink Justin Wright (Lathrop) 2:43

170—Austin Reid (Buffalo) pin Lawrence Bourrage (Cleveland NJROTC) 5:00, Taylor Cook (Seneca) pin Evan Roberts (Maplewood-Richmond) :53

182—Kale Schrader (Seneca) pin Jake Post (Maysville) 3:47

195—Blake Williamson (Buffalo) pin McCauley Bowers (Richmond) 3:59, Richard Menconi (Brookfield) pink Owen Gray (Diamond) 1:09

220—Colten Kenady (Buffalo) pin Davonte Trotter (Hancock) 1:51

285—Trey Taft (Centralia) dec. Shane Sisco (Buffalo) 3-2, tiebreaker

Class 2

106—Granite Cunningham (Bolivar) dec. Colton Sewell (Chillicothe) 6-4, Joseph Semerad (Monett) tech. fall Ethan Day (Excelsior Springs) 16-0, 5:12

113—Joel Barrientos (Monett) pin Logan Saxbury (St. James) 1:04, Adam Hellebusch (St. Francis Borgia) maj. dec. Riley Hawk (Bolivar) 18-4

120—Luke Moffett (Bolivar) maj. dec. Noah Juliette (Potosi) 12-0, Jay Strausbraugh (Rogersville) pin Dawson Jones (Dexter) 1:49, Karter Brink (Monett) maj. dec. Evan Dowdy (Notre Dame Cape Girardeau) 14-2

126—Jason Landing (St. Clair) pin Brock Carter (Rogersville) 3:11

132—Jonah Gann (Rogersville) dec. Ben Provost (Winfield) 8-5, Gunnar Bradley (Monett) dec. Blake Howard (Kirksville) 6-2

138—Dillon Nichols (Mexico) dec. Chase Hampton (Bolivar) 9-8, Kai Rogers (Winfield) maj. dec. Matthew Cozart (Hollister) 15-2, Lucas Campbell (Rogersville) received a bye

145—Brody Crawford (Monett) tech. fall Zach Blixt (Chillicothe) 19-3, 4:44, Austin Morgan (Excelsior Springs) dec. Hayden Burks (Bolivar) 7-1

152—Isaiah Johnson (Benton) dec. Daryin Sharp (Bolivar) 11-4, Onis Howard (Monett) pin Daylyn Snelling (Kansas City Center) 2:21

160—Codie Stroup (St. Clair) pin Logan Carlin (Cassville) 2:00, Devon Vickery (Rogersville) pin Ian Kilburn (Sullivan) 3:49

170—Wyatt Goade (Cassville) dec. Daniel Duffy (Pembroke Hill) 3-2

182—Clayton Chappell (Bolivar) dec. Jeff Featherston (Dexter) 6-4

195—Ian Meyer (Monett) pin Arondo Harris (Miller Career Academy) :58

220—Jacob Johnson (Nevada) pin Ryan Owens (Maryville) :55

285—Jamie Aleshire (Moberly) dec. Brandon Gandy (Hollister) 10-5

Class 3

106—James Freitag (Kearney) pin Riley Wertz (Willard) 3:06, Oscar Ortiz (McDonald County) dec. Jackson Shea (Battle) 6-2, Braden Bradley (Belton) sudden victory dec. Kolton Sanders (Neosho) 5-3

113—Bradly Harman (Farmington) dec. Skyler Harris (Branson) 9-3, Dalton Kivett (Neosho) pin J.T. Hale (Rockwood Summit) :53, Cody Hey (Washington) pin Josh Copher (Webb City) 3:15, Michael Taylor (Republic) dec. Nick Short (Hillsboro) 9-5)

120—Dalen Moore (Carthage) dec. David Valdez (Sikeston) 8-2, Jacob Gerow (McDonald County) dec. Noah Patton (Pacific) 7-0

126—Tyler Church (Carl Junction) maj. dec. Tommy Kelpe (Washington) 9-1, Nich Norbury (Carthage) pin Jai Thompson (Pacific) 3:16, Trenton Young (Neosho) pin Zachary Nash (DeSoto) 1:16

132—Alex Garrett (Willard) pin Nolan Saale (Platte County) :52, Steve Tran (Ft. Zumwalt South) pin Holden Hughes (Carl Junction) 3:30, Gannon Millard (Neosho) pin Rylan Besaw (Ft. Zumwalt East) 1:01

138—Jacob Kiethline (Ft. Zumwalt South) dec. Tallon Heimbach (Willard) 4-0, Braxton Barnes (Neosho) pin Lucas Chimento (Westminster Christian) 3:13

145—Tyler Stults (Winnetonka) dec. Corben Pugh (Carthage) 6-4, Jacob Ulrich (Branson) dec. Nick Bollinger (Smithville) 5-2, Niko Chavez (Willard) pin Davin Gumabon (Grandview) 1:42

152—Ethan Locke (Kearney) pin Hunter Holderfield (Branson) 2:45, Markkel Moore (Carthage) pin Michael Messer (Harrisonville) 1:48, Zion Vasquez (Camdenton) maj. dec. Robert Weber (Belton) 11-0

160—Dylan Allen (Farmington) pin Clay Wilson (Marshfield) :58, Isaiah Wittmer (Branson) dec. Luke Blanton (Sikeston) 8-3, Truman Craig (McDonald County) pin James Anding (Pacific) :45, Noah Perkins (Webster Groves) pin Kyle Sanders (Neosho) 5:15

170—Dakota Schmidt (Platte County) dec. Dillon Lancaster (Carthage) 7-6, Ottis Peeler (Raytown) pin Morgan Earl (Willard) 1:48

182—Ryan Yarnell (Windsor Imperial) pin Gage Bloomer (Carthage) 2:40, Hunter Vanlue (Webb City) pin Logan Smith (DeSoto) 1:23, Joshua Stinett (Sikeston) dec. Johnny Meyer (Neosho) 7-4, Cameron Caldwell (Willard) dec. Haiden Meyer (Union) 2-1

195—Zachary Plummer (Neosho) pin Lyndel Owens (McCluer North) 3:48, Hunter Pyle (Republic) dec. Dalton Huffman (Hannibal) 7-2, Christian Smart (Willard) pin Dahvonte Henry (St. Charles) :23

220—Malik Clayborn (Belton) pin Kammron Barnes (McDonald County) 3:31, Julian Richardson (Republic) pin Clayton Mordecai (Kearney) 5:11, Christian Nutz (Neosho) pin Edward Hecke (Marshall) 3:08, Casey Jumps (Platte County) pin Austin Hymer (Willard) 2:26

285—Zeke Wall (Carl Junction) pin Derron Funches (Hazelwood East) :52, Bronnie Kinser (McDonald County) dec. Jonathan York (University City) 9-2, Cody Imbierowicz (St. Charles) pin David Stacey (Branson) 5:22

Class 4

106—Khyler Brewer (Staley) tech. fall Hunter Christeson (Nixa) 17-0, 4:55, William Leyton Manley (Liberty North) dec. Hunter Lewis (Lebanon) 5-2

113—Jake Nichols (Ozark) pin Mark MacKenzie (Kirkwood) 3:14, Jack Lenox (Marquette) pin Chance Carmack (Waynesville) 5:15

120—Gaven Sax (Waynesville) maj. dec. Gavin Newhouse (Cedar Hill Northwest) 15-4

126—Sean Sax (Waynesville) maj. dec. Kyle Prewitt (Christian Brothers College) 14-1

138—Corey Wait (Francis Howell Central) pin Teyler Bruch (Waynesville) 1:18

145—Peter Lucitt (Waynesville) dec. Carter Goslee (Park Hill) 7-2

152—Hunter Shelton (Oak Park) tech. fall Braxton Lewis (Lebanon) 17-1, 5:00

160—Nick Gladkov (Ozark) dec. Jalen Gayfield (Marquette) 9-2

182—Dustin Jones (Lindbergh) pin Ryan Taylor (Ozark) 2:30

195—Donovan Benetti (Nixa) pin Dylan Gillette (Francis Howell Central) 2:23, Solomon Garcia (Joplin) dec. Sam Vining (Wentzville Holt) 7-4

220—Jadyn Withrow (Joplin) dec. Cade Cox (Blue Springs) 7-3

285—Matthew Wilke (McCluer North) dec. Jace Gorn (Ozark) 6-4, Jordan Williams (Ft. Zumwalt West) dec. Jacob Booe (Joplin) 6-2