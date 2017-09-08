Highlands Ranch (Colo.) coach resigns amidst suspicion of attempting to cover up student's drug possession

The football coach at a Denver-area school resigned following suspicious behavior during a drug sweep in the school’s parking lot, leading some to speculate that he may have been trying to cover up drug possession by one of his star athletes.

As reported by Denver ABC affiliate KMGH and our Gannett partner, 9News, Highlands Ranch (Colo.) football coach Mark Robinson suddenly resigned in late August a day after a drug sweep in the school’s parking lot inspired suspicious behavior from Robinson. According to 9News, when Robinson learned that police deputies were heading to the school with a K-9 unit to perform a drug sweep of the school’s parking lot, he took one student athletes car and left the school, parking it in front of his own house.

Robinson reportedly told other officials he was taking the vehicle to refill its gas, but then returned to the campus without the car. Further questioning revealed the car was parked in front of Robinson’s house, and a quick dog sniff test returned a positive “hit.” The student was questioned but provided evasive answers and refused to allow deputies to search his car.

The student eventually returned to class without any charges being filed against him, but the damage against Robinson’s reputation was done. The coach resigned 24 hours later in the first act of questionable integrity since he was suspended in 2015 for violating league rules regulating the distance at which athletes and coaches can use electronic communication during a game.

Robinson spent three years with Highlands Ranch after arriving in 2014 following more than 15 years at Lakewood High. He left a day before the Falcons opened the 2017 season with a 53-7 rout of Smoky Hill. A 36-15 victory against Cherokee Trail improved the team to 2-0 heading into Friday night’s game at Chaparral.