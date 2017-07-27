Highlights from Zion Williamson vs. LaMelo Ball are incredible

LaMelo Ball’s AAU squad met Zion Williamson’s Wednesday night in Las Vegas, and the two did not disappoint.

The scene was wild, and the highlights are incredible. Ballislife.com did a Facebook live stream that had, at one point, 90,000 viewers

Check out the highlights below, via itsOvertime.com.

Williamson’s SC Supreme squad got the 104-92 win.