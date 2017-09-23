Highly-recruited IMG Academy O-lineman Daniel Faalele injured vs. Miami Central

BRADENTON, Fla. – Daniel Faalele, IMG Academy’s highly recruited 6-9, 390-pound offensive lineman, limped off the field on Friday night with what appeared to be an injury to his right ankle.

Faalele, who has offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and more, crumpled to the turf with 13 seconds left in the first quarter.

In obvious pain, Faalele angrily swatted at the turf with his right hand. He remained on the ground for several minutes before he limped off the field and was carted to the locker room.

A native of Australia, Faalele plays left tackle. He has a 6-foot-4 Samoan father and a 5-8 Tongan mother.