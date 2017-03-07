Highly-sought OT Darrell Simpson keeping level head during recruiting process

FRISCO, Texas—At 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Darrell Simpson is quite an imposing figure. And given his size, it’s not hard to see why some have called the Justin Northwest (Texas) offensive lineman a prototypical NFL left tackle.

But Simpson, a senior-to-be who has been offered a scholarship by 19 different schools, including LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and TCU, admits to taking anything written about him with a grain of salt.

“I try to keep my head balanced and just work on everything I can to make myself that way,” Simpson said during Nike The Opening Regionals Dallas. “I can’t just let the pressure get to me and not let the media say things, I have to work for all the things I want.”

And even though he’s such a heavily-recruited o-lineman, he not about to let the hectic nature of the recruiting process distract him. Instead, he’s focusing on how he can keep improving while still enjoying hanging out and playing with his teammates and friends, a symbiotic relationship where they all push one another become better players.

More than likely, Simpson said his decision won’t come until signing day next winter. However, when he does choose a school to continue his career at, he knows exactly which criteria will weigh more heavily than others.

“I think the thing it will come down to is the education part mostly, then the football part and the community part,” he said.

At least for now, he’s enjoying the process, which could include a visit to LSU on March 18 for their Elite Junior Day. And despite receiving so much interest from so many schools in numerous conferences, Simpson said there’s currently no clear frontrunner for him to sign with.

Simpson welcomed the opportunity to participate in such an event with many other high-level recruits as the one he was part of at Ford Center in Frisco. However, the blue-chip offensive tackle viewed participating in Nike The Opening as somewhat bittersweet because it made him face a reality which is inescapable for every high school player.

“It’s kind of a sad moment, knowing it’s your senior year and you’re about to leave all the people back at your old high school,” Simpson said. “But it’s time to get older, grow up and just get ready for the real world.”