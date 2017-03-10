Hilbert Wolves beat Sheboygan Christian

BROWN DEER – The Hilbert boys’ basketball team is one victory away from the state tournament.

Jack Halbach scored 21 points and the Wolves held off Sheboygan Christian 70-63 in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal game Thursday.

Hilbert (25-1) will play Barneveld (23-3) in a sectional championship game Saturday at 7 p.m. in Watertown.

Halbach scored 12 of his points in the second half, including going 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

Tristan Konen scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half and Kody Krueger scored eight of his 12 points in the second half for Hilbert.

Jacob Stecker led Sheboygan Christian with 25 points.

Sheboygan Christian… …26 37 — 63 Hilbert… …28 42 — 70

Sheboygan Christian: Stecker 25, VerVelde 2, Modahl 9, Wisse 5, Heinen 8, VanEss 14. Totals 23 7-11 63. Three-pointers: Stecker 4, VanEss 3, Modahl, Wisse, Heinen. Fouls: 16.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 12, Konen 18, Kuhn 5, Propson 6, Kyle Krueger 8, Halbach 21. Totals 27 12-21 70. Three-pointers: Konen 2, Kody Krueger, Halbach. Fouls: 11.