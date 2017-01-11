Hilbert Wolves suffer first loss

SHEBOYGAN – The Hilbert boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Monday, dropping a 67-65 overtime decision to Sheboygan Lutheran in a Big East Conference game.

The Wolves (9-1 overall, 6-1 Big East) were outscored 10-8 in overtime.

Kody Krueger led Hilbert with 16 points, including 12 in the second half. Tristan Konen added 14 points, Jack Halbach had 13 and Connor Kuhn 10.

Josh Splittgerber led Sheboygan Lutheran (6-4, 4-3) with 19 points.

Hilbert… …28 29 8 — 65 Sheboygan Lutheran… …25 32 10 — 67

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 16, Konen 14, Kuhn 10, Gruett 2, Propson 8, Simon 2, Halbach 13. Totals 24 10-18 65. Three-pointers: Kuhn 2, Konen 2, Kody Krueger, Propson, Halbach. Fouls: 24.

Sheboygan Lutheran: Splittgerber 19, Jurss 5, Schimberg 10, Glewen 2, Leland 5, Montazella 11, Grabowski 2, Olsen 13. Totals 21 20-23 67. Three-pointers: Splittgerber 5. Fouls: 18.

