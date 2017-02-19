Hilbert Wolves win Big East tourney title

PLYMOUTH – Hilbert rolled to a 62-44 victory over Ozaukee on Saturday in the championship game of the Big East Conference boys’ basketball tournament at Lakeland College.

The Wolves, who improved to 20-1 overall with the victory, led 40-17 at halftime.

Kody Krueger scored 19 points and Connor Kuhn had 13 to lead Hilbert. Krueger scored 13 in the first half.

Jared Zausch led Ozaukee with 13 points.

Ozaukee … …17 27 — 44 Hilbert … …40 22 — 62

Ozaukee: Henderson 7, Zausch 13, Lippe 12, B. Hoffmann 2, Garcia 2, Street 8. Totals 19 2-4 44. Three-pointers: Lippe 2, Zausch, Street. Fouls: 18.

Hilbert: Kody Krueger 19, Konen 5, Lau 2, Kuhn 13, Diedrich 2, Propson 2, Kyle Krueger 6, Simon 4, Halbach 9. Totals 21 18-22 62. Three-pointers: Konen, Kuhn. Fouls: 12.

St. Mary Catholic 41, Random Lake 36

At Plymouth, Peyton Jack scored 12 points to lead the Zephyrs in the Big East Conference tournament game at Lakeland College.

Jordan Lacey added nine points for the Zephyrs, who outscored the Rams 25-20 in the second half after being tied at halftime.

St. Mary Catholic … …16 25 — 41 Random Lake … …16 20 — 36

St. Mary Catholic: Lacey 9, Dejno 2, Jack 12, Nackers 3, Boyson 5, Uhlenbrauck 3, Fischer 7. Totals 12 15-32 41. Three-pointers: Boyson, Jack. Fouls: 15.

Random Lake: Weiss 5, Martin 12, Ruchalski 13, Paulus 4, Holman 2. Totals 12 6-10 36. Three-pointers: Ruchalski 3, Martin 2, Weiss. Fouls: 23.

Neenah 78, Appleton West 70

At Neenah, the Rockets scored 55 points in the second half to rally from a 10-point halftime deficit for the Fox Valley Association victory Friday night.

Josh Mericle scored 24 points and Joe Jung added 17 for Neenah.

Pinder Singh led the Terrors with 15 points, while Jack Mahoney had 13.

Appleton West … …33 37 — 70 Neenah … …23 55 — 78

Appleton West: J. Mahoney 13, Singh 15, Bell 7, W. Mahoney 9, Pahlow 4, Hartjes 6, Reader 8, Pitz 8. Totals 27 11-16 70. Three-pointers: Singh 3, W. Mahoney, Pahlow.

Neenah: Mericle 24, Jung 17, Dehn 6, Pavletich 2, Morrow 7, Mascal 7, Sims 11, Bartman 4. Totals 28 20-28 78. Three-pointers: Mericle, Mascal.

Fond du Lac 60, Appleton East 40

At Fond du Lac, Kaden Clark scored 15 of his team-high 17 points in the first half to lead the Patriots in the Fox Valley Association loss on Friday night.

Appleton East … …21 19 — 40 Fond du Lac … …31 29 — 60

Appleton East: Brice 6, Hutter 3, Nowak 4, Kotarek 5, Gurholt 2, Clark 17, Leisner 3. Totals 14 6-13 40. Three-pointers: Clark 4, Hutter, Brice. Fouls: 9.

Fond du Lac: Goldstein 9, Jorgensen 12, Cole 8, Fredrickson 11, Head 4, Loewe 13, Rusch 3. Totals 23 2-4 60. Three-pointers: Jorgensen 4, Goldstein 3, Loewe 3, Cole 2. Fouls: 16.

Menasha 67, Green Bay West 58

At Menasha, Jacob Everson scored 19 points and Alex Zeinert had 17 to lead the Bluejays to the Bay Conference win Friday night.

Josh Berman added 12 points for Menasha, which was 11-for-14 from the free throw line down the stretch to seal the victory.

Green Bay West … …26 32 — 58 Menasha … …29 38 — 67

Green Bay West: Hanks 6, Dudley 1, Kirk 6, Coleman 9, Franklin 8, Carter 3, Jackson 19, King 6. Totals 21 8-14 58. Three-pointers: Coleman 3, Jackson 3, Carter, Kirk. Fouls: 16.

Menasha: Dewhurst 5, Everson 19, Zeinert 17, Hahn 4, Berman 12, B. Romnek 8, Johnson 2. Totals 23 16-21 67. Three-pointers: Everson 2, B. Romnek 2, Zeinert. Fouls: 12.

GIRLS

Pius XI 58, Kimberly 43

At Kimberly, the Popes enjoyed a 19-5 edge at the free throw line in their win over the Papermakers.

Kimberly, which trailed by 10 at halftime, was led by Alyssa Sikora and Kam Kroner with 19 and 15 points, respectively.

Alana Perkins had 17 points to lead Pius XI.

“They had five threes in the first half,” Kimberly coach Troy Cullen said about the Popes. “They played really, really well. Credit them. They came and played a great game today.”

Pius XI … …33 25 — 58 Kimberly … …23 20 — 43

Pius XI: Zader 13, Warren 11, Collins 5, Kondrakiewicz 5, Perkins 17, Richardson 5, Pettigrew 2. Totals 16 19-27 58. Three-pointers: Zader 2, Warren 2, Perkins 3. Fouls: 12.

Kimberly: Hampton 2, Smith 4, Dechant 3, Kroner 15, Sikora 19. Totals 16 5-6 43. Three-pointers: Sikora 5, Dechant. Fouls: 20.