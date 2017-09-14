Hills Beaver Creek (Minn.) RB Trenton Bass left paralyzed after hit in game

A Minnesota running back has been formally diagnosed as paralyzed following an injury he suffered in a football game.

Hills Beaver Creek (Minn.) senior Trenton Bass was injured when he was tackled during Friday’s football game against Mountain Lake. Late Tuesday a Facebook page dedicated to updating Bass’ progress confirmed that surgery to repair the C5 and C6 vertebrae in his neck had been deemed a success and that there is hope the teen may make a full recovery.

He has reportedly already moved his arms after surgery, and he had feeling in most of his fingers.

“You hear about the kids that get paralyzed, but you never really think about it as much until it happens to a teammate and a friend,” Hills-Beaver Creek football player Preston Massen told Southwestern Minnesota news network KELO.

Per the Worthington Globe, Bass was lined up as a safety when he made a tackle on a Mountain Lake player in the final two minutes of the teams’ game and collapsed on the field. He was transported off the field and taken to a hospital.

The tiny Hills Beaver Creek community has rallied behind Bass and his family with ferocity, holding prayer meetings in his honor and a variety of auction items to raise money to aid his recovery.

All will continue hoping for the best for the Southwestern Minnesota teen with an eye on the complete recovery his family and his doctors think is possible.