Hiring of Bruce Myers gives West Salem father-son head coaches

The wardrobe of Bruce Myers is about to become monochromatic.

The veteran volleyball coach well known throughout the state has been hired as West Salem High School’s head coach.

Myers, who spent last season as head coach at McNary, joins his son as a head coach at West Salem. Travis Myers guided the boys basketball team to fourth place in Class 6A in his first season as head coach this winter.

“Like I told McNary, once volleyball was over, I put my McNary gear away and I had my West Salem gear on,” said Myers, who spent the 2016 season as an assistant boys golf coach at West Salem. “I went to all the boys games. It really felt weird doing that, so maybe now it won’t be so weird.”

Myers has a career record of 520-212 in 28 years as a head coach at Douglas, Roseburg and McNary. He is the No. 14 winningest coach in Oregon history.

McNary placed fifth in the Greater Valley Conference with a 7-9 record and was 13-14 overall, losing in the first round of the state playoffs.

West Salem won the past two Greater Valley Conference district championships and placed in the state tournament the previous two years.

“Well, Susi (Armstrong) created really a solid program and Katie (Herber) has kept it a good, solid program, also,” Myers said. “It’s not like it’s a rebuilding or anything. They’ve got quality players and I’m very fortunate to be going there.”

Football camp

LinePro will hold a camp for offensive and defensive linemen Saturday, April 8 at North Salem High School.

The camp will be led by former Oregon State linemen Alex Linnenkohl, Grant Enger and Matt Davis.

The cost is $40.

The camp for linemen in grades 3 through 7 runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the camp for linemen in grades 8 through 12 is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, call Linnenkohl at 360-239-7817 or at coachlinny@gmail.com. To register for the camp, go to lineprotraining.com.

Hall of fame

Central High School will hold its Hall of Fame induction ceremony for the Class of 2017 at 6 p.m. April 22 in Central’s Auditorium.

The athletes who will be inducted are Paul Schmidt, Davina Dungy, Bret Brouse, Bill Sherrod, Kelly McArthur, Tom Mcfie and Sara Cole.

Also, the 1986 boys cross country team will be inducted, and Mike Ainsworth will be given the meritorious award.

Tickets are $4 and can be purchased at Central’s athletic office or at the Independence Les Schwab. For more information, contact the Central athletic office at 503-606-2228.

