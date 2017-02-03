Historic Houston football Thanksgiving Day rivalry to resume

A high school football rivalry in Houston that dates back to the 1920s between two historically black schools will resume on Thanksgiving 2017 with the help of Nike and as part of the celebration of Super Bowl LI in the city.

The Yates and Wheatley high school teams have been taking part in events this week with an on-field competition and block party scheduled for Friday. A number of pro athletes are scheduled to talk to the players.

According to a news release from Nike, the Turkey Day Classic was considered the largest attended high school football game in the nation with 30,000 fans. The celebration began with students being surprised with custom mural and art installations at the schools by Gonzo, an artist based in Houston.

“To come be a part of us is just truly a blessing, and an honor that they would think of us to do something like this and help celebrate and bring this back to our communities,” Yates football coach Michael Watkins told Click2Houston.com.

“It brings out the best in each school. The school spirit is just up, and we’re happy to be a part of that,” Wheatley football coach Cornelius McFarland added.