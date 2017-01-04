Historic Shanley (N.D.) girls basketball streak snapped at 76 games

FARGO, N.D. — The longest active winning streak in North Dakota high school sports has come to an end, with the Fargo Shanley girls basketball team losing to Fargo Davies 45-41 on Tuesday.
Shanley’s streak ended at 76 consecutive victories — a span that included three straight Class A state championships.
North Dakota High School Activities Association spokesman Tom Mix says the streak is considered the modern record for Class A girls basketball, dating to the mid-1970s. Shanley’s streak began in January 2014.
The modern record for Class B is 63 straight wins by Minot Ryan. That streak ended in December 2014, when Ryan was beaten by Shanley in a mixed-class matchup.
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ