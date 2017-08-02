Potential victim count rising in case against HIV-positive coach accused of filming sexual assaults

LAPLATA, Md. – Former Charles County teacher’s aide and coach Carlos D. Bell has been indicted on 119 charges as a shocking alleged child pornography scandal involving students continues to unfold.

EARLIER: HIV-positive track coach accused of sexually assaulting boys, child pornography

“This investigation is ongoing,” said Charles County State’s Attorney Tony Covington as he announced the charges Monday. “We don’t know when this will end.”

There are least 24 victims who have been identified on videos and through the investigation, Covington said. The identities of 11 of the victims are still unknown to authorities.

On Monday, the principal of Benjamin Stoddert Middle School was reassigned. The reassignment followed the investigation of Bell who was a teacher’s aide at the school.

The charges against Bell include 44 counts of filming child pornography and three counts of intentionally transmitting HIV. Other charges include child sex abuse and marijuana distribution.

The investigation spans from May 2015 to June 2016, when Bell was arrested by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Bell was a teacher’s aide at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. He also was a volunteer high school track coach and coached for a local track club.

In June, authorities announced Bell’s arrest after an investigation of seized cell phones and other electronic devices.

The investigation started in January after a parent complained about inappropriate texts allegedly sent by Bell to a student. Bell was fired in January but continued to work as a volunteer coach until two weeks before his arrest, according to a witness who claims to have seen him working with students at a high school track after school.

Before going to work for Charles County Schools, Bell appeared on the CBS reality show “The Job”. He was competing to earn a coveted internship at a fashion magazine in New York.