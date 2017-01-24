Hockey captain in Alaska suspended for racist, homophobic tweets

A senior ice hockey captain in Alaska was suspended from his team over the weekend after he posted at least two hate-filled remarks on his personal Twitter account late last week.
Soldotna senior Ethan Brown made disparaging remarks about Alaska Natives and homosexuals while also making a racist remark about the former first family, boys hockey coach coach Derek Urban confirmed to KTVA on Saturday.
According to a prepared statement from Soldotna principal Tony Graham that was obtained by the Alaska Dispatch News, Soldotna High and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District are addressing the incident.
“Hate filled, racist, and disparaging remarks run counter to the mission of the KPBSD, our schools, and our athletic programs, and will not be tolerated,” Graham said in the statement. “… Conversations about the appropriate use of social media will continue with our students and athletes.”
Graham declined to tell the Dispatch News if Brown has been suspended from school, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
“He addressed the team, and I think they have all taken something from it,” Urban said to KTVA. “They understand it’s not a joking matter, and how insensitive it was.”
Graham told KTVA that further discussion and guidance will be provided to the school’s student athletes on the proper usage of social media.
“He’s actually a pretty good kid, so, it’s just a disappointment,” Urban said.
The coach added that while Brown’s captaincy has been stripped, he could return to the team as long as he undergoes “diversity education.”
