Hockey captain in Alaska suspended for racist, homophobic tweets

Graham declined to tell the Dispatch News if Brown has been suspended from school, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

“He addressed the team, and I think they have all taken something from it,” Urban said to KTVA. “They understand it’s not a joking matter, and how insensitive it was.”

Graham told KTVA that further discussion and guidance will be provided to the school’s student athletes on the proper usage of social media.

“He’s actually a pretty good kid, so, it’s just a disappointment,” Urban said.

The coach added that while Brown’s captaincy has been stripped, he could return to the team as long as he undergoes “diversity education.”