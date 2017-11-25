Holiday Hoopsgiving: Trendon Watford said the term ‘position-less’ has become cliché

ATLANTA – Mountain Brook (Ala.) star Trendon Watford can’t decide what’s more trendy, the term or the propensity for, seemingly, every player north of 6-foot-7 to refer to themselves using the term.

Position-less is a basketball term that was created to help big men escape the box they’re often placed in.

Problem is, it’s become overdone to say the least.

That’s why it’s understandable that even after posting 36 points and 11 rebounds in the Spartans 79-62 win over Norcross (Ga.) at the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Friday, Watford was non-committal when asked about the cliché label.

“I’d rather people tell me that after they see me play,” said Watford, who is ranked No. 10 overall in the ESPN 60.

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone that wouldn’t readily offer Watford the label after Friday’s win.

From breaking his man down off the dribble to overpowering and maneuvering his way to easy scores in the post to knocking down mid-range shots and free throws, Watford put on the full array of his offensive repertoire.

“I take pride in the fact that I can play 1-5,” said Watford, a junior. “I definitely see myself as position-less, but, like I said, I don’t like to say it because that’s what everyone says.”

That’s become every college coach’s spiel too.

Watford has more than 20 college offers and said he’s yet to have any coach lay out their masterplan for him in the paint.

“They all say they’ll play me in a lot of different areas so it doesn’t mean a whole lot when I hear it now,” Watford said. “I just watch teams and how they use guys like me. I do my own research.”

Ultimately, Watford said he sees himself as a utility player that can be plugged in wherever whenever.

“At the end of the day it’s all about the win for me,” Watford said. “I do want to be at a school that lets me use my inside-outside game consistently, but I’ll do what it takes to get the win. That’s what counts the most.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY