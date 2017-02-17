Hollow end to fine season for Shadow Hills

Ending an exclamation mark season with a blunt period on Thursday night, the Shadow Hills girls’ basketball team fell at home 50-26 to Hemet High in the first round of the CIF Division 3A playoffs.

Perhaps most notable about the disappointing loss was who wasn’t on the court in the defeat, as the Knights played their third consecutive game without leading scorer and sophomore star point guard Dominique Urbina.

After capturing the Desert Valley League title in its first year in the league, Shadow Hills played the final weeks of an otherwise stellar season amid a milieu of drama.

“We’ve had some significant, off-court distractions the last three weeks that’s put us in a place mentally and emotionally where we weren’t prepared to play our best game tonight,” said Shadow Hills head coach Thaddis Bosley.

Sans its top player, Shadow Hills (15-11) appeared in disarray throughout the evening, continually searching for rhythm and turning the ball over 42 times.

Trailing 8-6 after the opening period, Shadow Hills was outscored by the Bulldogs 19-10 in the second quarter. After failing to tally a field goal in the opening four-plus minutes of the latter half, the Knights appeared to have little chance of coming back from a 34-22 deficit to open the final quarter.

“No one wants to end the season like this, but obviously we were a man down, missing our primary ball handler, top scorer and facilitator, and it showed,” said Bosley. “And that’s not the way you want to go out, but things happen.”

According to Bosley, Urbina didn’t appear in Thursday’s game because of health reasons.

“What was told to me by her family is that she’s hurt, and went to the doctor and wasn’t cleared to participate,” Bosley said.

For her part on Thursday, Urbina donned street clothes, and sat stoically at the end of the bench.

The missed game due to apparent injury is predated by weeks of contention.

“(Urbina) was suspended the last game of the (regular) season against Xavier (on February 8), and we were gonna’ assess what we were going to do for tonight, but I was informed yesterday that she wasn’t going to be able to participate,” Bosley detailed. “And she was suspended for the Xavier game because she was a no-call, no-show for Senior Night, the Palm Desert game (on February 2), our only (league) loss of the year.”

Bosley added that Urbina participated in practice on Monday and Tuesday of this week (“shooting on the side,” the head coach said), and then did not attend Wednesday’s practice.

“It’s been a complete disconnect since Senior Night,” added Bosley.

Hemet’s Cynthia White led all scorers on the night with a game-high 17 points, while the Knights received a team-high seven points from sophomore Sydni Tribble and six more from freshman point guard Amor Toland.

Shadow Hills was seeking its first-ever girls playoff win in basketball, which appeared promising versus a Hemet (14-11) team which finished in fourth place in the Mountain Pass League.

Summarizing the frustrating end to the season, Bosley concluded:

“I think everybody is glad that it’s over,” he said. “Nobody is happy the way we ended, but we’re really happy to press reset.”