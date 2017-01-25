Holt boys roll to win over Haslett

HOLT – Josh Denning enjoys his role as a glue guy for the Holt boys basketball team.

The senior guard has specialized on defense and done a lot of other things well that helped make the Rams one of the area’s top teams this winter.

One of the few things that hasn’t gone well for Denning has been his outside shooting.

That changed Tuesday night.

Denning knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 12 points while helping Holt to a 62-44 nonleague victory over Haslett.

“He gives us so much on the floor because he fixes a lot of mistakes defensively and the ball moves,” Holt coach Matt Essell said. “He’s maybe our smartest player. He just has been struggling from 3 so it’s awesome that he hit four tonight. That’s huge.”

Denning said his shot hasn’t quite felt right a majority of the season. But in recent practices, Denning has felt like he’s started to get in a rhythm. And it showed Tuesday as he knocked down 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range while pacing a balanced attack for Holt, which led by as much as 32.

“It was good,” said Denning, who believes he had hit only four 3s all season prior to Tuesday. “I’ve struggled all season so it felt nice to finally have some success.”

Denning said his performance gives him a lot of confidence as he tries to help the Rams chase their goals. And Essell hopes his senior can build on his performance.

“If he can continue that and give us another outside shooting threat and keep teams from collapsing on Jaron (Faulds that would be good),” Essell said. “We’ve got Robera (Mengesha) that makes 3s, Troy Jordan hits some. If Denning can be that other threat, then we become real hard to guard.”

Denning was one of several contributors for the Rams (8-3) in Tuesday’s win. Ar’tavious King added 11 points and Faulds had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Holt, which had everyone score Tuesday. The Rams jumped out to a 15-5 lead and never looked back while winning their third straight since a loss to East Lansing.

“Even in our losses we’ve played pretty well,” Essell said. “I think we’ve been playing a real attacking style defensively and offensively. We’re getting it to the basket. We’re getting Jaron the ball.

“It’s probably one of the most unselfish teams I’ve coached in my 11 years. They don’t care who gets the credit, which is really nice.”

Hyrum Tibbits and Evan Block each had eight points to lead Haslett (5-5).

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.