Holt community rallying around legendary wrestling coach

HOLT – Rocky Shaft has given the Holt wrestling program more than anyone likely expected in his 37 years at the helm.

He’s delivered 30 district titles, 22 league championships, 14 regional crowns, and three state titles. He’s coached two generations of family members, which has made the Rams’ wrestling room more than just a practice hub and history archive, but a place of nostalgia.

“I used to come up when I was a little kid and he would throw me in with the 103-pounders and other little guys to let me get beat up for the day,” said senior wrestler Kolin Leyrer, who’s the great nephew of Shaft and whose father, two uncles and brother wrestled under him. “He’s always had the open door for everybody.”

Shaft, 61, helped Holt capture its first state wrestling title in 1971 as a student-athlete. After dedicating more than half of his life to helping the Rams’ wrestling program become a household name, the community is in the process of giving back to the legendary coach in a time of need.

Shaft has been battling diabetes for more than 20 years. It’s gotten progressively worse over the past year, he said, and the community is in the process of raising $20,000 to get Shaft a dog trained to detect low blood sugar. The wrestling boosters have raised close to $10,000 so far and are looking to add to the pot at Saturday’s Holt Invitational, which begins at 10 a.m.

The boosters will be doing a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction to help raise the funds.

“The dog will sense, through the saliva, when I’m having a lull,” said Shaft, who was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2011. “It will warn me, jump on me.”

For over 20 years, Shaft has been able to limit the effects of his diabetes. But this summer, the illness intensified. He was hospitalized three times. He’s suffered blackouts and temporary blindness. Shaft said he would be incoherent at times and the frustration and fogginess caused him to be aggressive.

“I woke up one time on my porch with IVs in me,” Shaft said of an episode he had this summer. “There were fire engines, everything there. I was like, ‘Who parked my truck?’ I guess I did, and it was the best parking job I ever did.”

The family-like atmosphere that he’s provided over the year has come back to help him push through. His assistant coaches are his former wrestlers, and they’ve helped pick up the slack when needed this season.

“His demeanor is consistently the same, hence, he’s the machine,” said assistant coach Stan Granger, who graduated in 1990 and has held his position since 1998. “He’s the guy that keeps coming at you. …His heart is here. He wants to be here. He loves working with kids.

“In the last couple of years, his drive has become more focused on taking care of (the program). I think he knows he’s fighting that battle. And not that he’s never been driven to do it, but I think, now, I see him coming at us as assistant coaches with a little bit more responsibility.”

Shaft said he takes it day by day, but adds he doesn’t see himself stepping away from the mat anytime soon. If everything goes as planned, he’ll have a new friend with him.

“The people that train the dog are like, ‘Oh, he’ll sit beside you on your bench,'” Shaft said. “There’s no bench, man. I’m up and moving from mat to mat to mat. We’ll have to see.”

Want to help?



To donate, Saturday’s Holt Invitational begins at 10 a.m. at Holt High School, or donate online at https://www.gofundme.com/2mb6zas.