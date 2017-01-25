Basketball Holt senior says performance was confidence booster By Brian Calloway/Lansing State Journal January 24, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, Holt, MI), Michigan High School Athletic Association, NoFront, Basketball, Haslett High School (Haslett MI), Holt High School (Holt MI), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Video: East Lansing's Brandon Johns scores go-ahead basket Video Video: Waverly senior reflects on comeback win Video Holt senior wrestler speaks on coach's legacy 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest