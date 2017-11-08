USA Today Sports

Photo: 247 Sports

Watch East Carolina QB commit Holton Ahlers explode for 11 total touchdowns

There are remarkable performances, and then there’s the masterpiece painted by D.H. Conley (N.C.) quarterback Holton Ahlers.

In a game against fellow North Carolina foe South Central, Ahlers was responsible for 11 total touchdowns, passing for a state record-tying nine touchdowns and running for a pair more as Conley rolled to a 78-43 victory.

The total yardage from Ahlers’ performance is even more remarkable than his scoring totals: Per MaxPreps, the quarterback completed 26-of-37 passes for 589 yards and ran for 120 yards. Add them together and Ahlers’ performance included 709 total yards …  by himself alone.

Ahlers, a senior, is committed to East Carolina, where he’ll be expected to compete for eventual game time as a quarterback. If he can hold on to even some of the “IT” factor he played with against South Central, Ahlers could be a serious contender for playing time with the Pirates right off the bat.

