Watch East Carolina QB commit Holton Ahlers explode for 11 total touchdowns

There are remarkable performances, and then there’s the masterpiece painted by D.H. Conley (N.C.) quarterback Holton Ahlers.

In a game against fellow North Carolina foe South Central, Ahlers was responsible for 11 total touchdowns, passing for a state record-tying nine touchdowns and running for a pair more as Conley rolled to a 78-43 victory.

The total yardage from Ahlers’ performance is even more remarkable than his scoring totals: Per MaxPreps, the quarterback completed 26-of-37 passes for 589 yards and ran for 120 yards. Add them together and Ahlers’ performance included 709 total yards … by himself alone.

Ahlers, a senior, is committed to East Carolina, where he’ll be expected to compete for eventual game time as a quarterback. If he can hold on to even some of the “IT” factor he played with against South Central, Ahlers could be a serious contender for playing time with the Pirates right off the bat.