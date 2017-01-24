Holy Cross gets tough draw in All 'A' return

The Holy Cross High School boys basketball team is back in the All “A” Classic state tournament for the first time in three years but will be greeted with a tough draw.

The Cougars (10-8) will face Lexington Christian (16-4) at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the last of eight first-round games at the Frankfort Convention Center. Lexington Christian is the top-ranked team in the field and No. 12 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings.

The All “A” Classic will tip off Wednesday with first-round play in the girls tournament. Quarterfinals in both tournaments are set for Friday, with semifinals Saturday and finals on Sunday. All “A” events are limited to the smallest 120 high schools in the state, based on enrollment in grades 9-12.

On the boys side, Holy Cross beat Beth Haven 67-45 on Friday to capture the Sixth Region title for the first time since 2014. The Cougars have won four of their last five games under interim coach Kent Foushee, who took over on Dec. 27 when Mike Durham stepped down for personal reasons.

Junior forward Cooper Scott (10.6 ppg) and senior guard Chase Phillips (10.4 ppg) are Holy Cross’ top scorers, and 6-foot-9 junior center Ethan Driskell (6.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg) is beginning to emerge as a force in the middle.

Seventh Region champion Kentucky Country Day (7-8) will be Louisville’s other representative and will open the tournament at 8:30 a.m. Thursday against Mayfield (15-5). The Bearcats, who beat Collegiate 76-53 in Friday’s Seventh Region final, are led by senior guard and Navy commit J.R. Mathis (24.2 ppg).

Presentation and KCD will represent Louisville in the girls tournament.

Pres (12-6) beat Holy Cross 44-42 in Friday’s Sixth Region final and will face Trimble County (13-3) at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Senior guard Lilly Stephenson (16.6 ppg) leads the Toppers.

KCD (5-13) defeated Whitefield Academy 53-48 in Friday’s Seventh Region and will meet Leslie County (16-3) at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Senior forward Olyvia Green is the Bearcats’ top scorer (17.3 ppg) and rebounder (9.3 rpg).

Cordia (boys) and No. 11-ranked Murray (girls) are the defending All “A” champions.

ALL “A” CLASSIC BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENTS

At Frankfort Convention Center

GIRLS

* Wednesday – Murray (16-3) vs. Danville (12-6), 8:30 a.m.; Covington Holy Cross (13-6) v. Monroe County (19-2), 10; Presentation (12-6) vs. Trimble County (13-3), 11:30; West Carter (12-6) vs. Owensboro Catholic (14-9), 1 p.m.; Paintsville (19-1) vs. Harlan (15-5), 5; Crittenden County (16-3) vs. Sayre (12-4), 6:30; Kentucky Country Day (5-13) vs. Leslie County (16-3), 8; Nicholas County (11-8) vs. Green County (14-7), 9:30

* Friday – Quarterfinals at 8:30 a.m., 10, 11:30 and 1 p.m.

* Saturday – Semifinals at noon and 1:30 p.m.

* Sunday – Final at noon

BOYS

* Thursday – Kentucky Country Day (7-8) vs. Mayfield (15-5), 8:30 a.m.; East Ridge (13-7) vs. Russellville (13-6), 10; Newport Central Catholic (10-7) vs. Cordia (10-5), 11:30; Fort Knox (6-11) vs. University Heights (10-10), 1 p.m.; Pineville (14-4) vs. Owensboro Catholic (13-7), 5; Paris (14-6) vs. Elliott County (14-1), 6:30; Danville (7-12) vs. Walton-Verona (14-4), 8; Louisville Holy Cross (10-8) vs. Lexington Christian (16-4), 9:30

* Friday – Quarterfinals at 5 p.m., 6:30, 8 and 9:30

* Saturday – Semifinals at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

* Sunday – Final at 2 p.m.