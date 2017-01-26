Holy Cross, KCD fall in boys All 'A' Classic

Kyle Rode had 15 points and seven assists to lead the Lexington Christian Academy boys basketball team to a 61-40 victory over Holy Cross on Thursday night in the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Chandler Stewart added 13 points and four assists and Carter Hendricksen pitched in 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (17-4), who are No. 12 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings.

Lexington Christian will face Walton-Verona in Friday’s 9:30 p.m. quarterfinal.

Cade Crawley scored 11 points to lead Holy Cross (10-9), which shot just 31.9 percent (15 of 47). Lexington Christian shot 55.1 percent (27 of 49).

LEXINGTON CHRISTIAN 61, HOLY CROSS 40

Lexington Christian (17-4) – Pearce Dalton 2p; Carter Hendricksen 12p, 8r, 3s; Brayden Miller 2p; Kyle Rode 15p, 7a; Austin Hall 6p, 4b; Nathan Harper 9p, 7r, 3a; Chandler Stewart 13p, 4a; Blaine Hardin 2p.

Holy Cross (10-9) – Cade Crawley 11p; DeShawn Ellis 2p, 5r; Jaren McDonald 4p, 3a; Ethan Short 5p; Ethan Driskell 5p, 7r; Max Bearden 2p; Chase Phillips 9p; Cooper Scott 2p.

Conner Guthrie scored 25 points and his twin Carson Guthrie added 21 points as the Mayfield High School boys basketball team beat Kentucky Country Day 85-73 on Thursday morning in the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at the Frankfort Convention Center.

Mayfield (16-5) shot 63 percent overall (34 of 54), including 72 percent (18 of 25) in the second half, and advanced to face Russellville in Friday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal.

Cousins Solomon Mathis (22 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals) and J.R. Mathis (20 points, six rebounds, four assists) led KCD (7-9). Hayden Kraus added 18 points and five rebounds.

Mayfield never trailed after the first quarter and led by as many as 19 points, 64-45, early in the fourth quarter before the Bearcats made a final push. The Cardinals finished with a 56-38 advantage in points in the paint.

MAYFIELD 85, KENTUCKY COUNTRY DAY 73

Mayfield (16-5) – Conner Guthrie 25p, 4s, 3b; Jordan Harrison 5p; Anton Lumson 12p, 7r, 6a; Carson Guthrie 21p, 6r, 6a; Kent Trey Matthews 9p, 6a; Alonzo Daniels 2p; Desean Jones 11p.

Kentucky Country Day (7-9) – Solomon Mathis 22p, 3s; J.R. Mathis 20p, 6r, 4a; Hayden Kraus 18p; Wilder Brice 4p; Cedric Cosby 9p.