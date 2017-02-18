Home turf? Spackenkill to discuss replacing grass field

The Spackenkill High School football team has traveled around the county just to find turf.

To get a feel for the surface before a game on synthetic grass two seasons ago, the Spartans took a trip to Hyde Park and practiced on Franklin D. Roosevelt High School’s field. More recently, neighboring Our Lady of Lourdes High School has offered its home turf for the Spartans’ use.

In the future, however, the Spartans may be able to find turf right outside their door.

The Spackenkill Union Free School District will be discussing the possibility of replacing grass and renovating its joint football and track and field facility at its next school board meeting on Tuesday, Superintendent Mark Villanti said Friday.

Although the talks are in preliminary stages, the board will examine the pros and cons of a turf field against a grass field. Villanti could not yet estimate a probable cost, and he said there is “site work to look at” before he can give a number.

“We’ve talked about it in the past, upgrading the high school facilities,” Villanti said. “This is the initial stage to try and assess the community’s interest moving ahead with this project. It’s good to get the word out to gauge the interest.”

Dhyquem Lewinson, for one, would welcome a turf field at Spackenkill with open arms.

“It would be great not having to go to other schools when it comes time for playoff practices,” the sophomore running back said.

Villanti said he plans on speaking with the school’s sports team captains and assessing their interest, too. He added that he’d “venture to say they’ll be happy about upgrading our outdoor facilities.”

Lewinson said the grass field “hurts” and recalled a time he fell ill on account of its playing conditions.

“I almost had an asthma attack once, I got so much dust in my face,” Lewinson said. “(A turf field) would definitely be a great investment in my eyes.”

A turf field at Spackenkill will come with benefits other than having to visit nearby schools to borrow their turf to practice, as well. Namely, better playability and easier upkeep, Villanti said.

“Our grass field gets a tremendous amount of usage,” Villanti said. “There are all kinds of athletic practices and things of that nature. Turf would be better.”

A.J. Martelli: amartelli@poughkeepsiejournal.com, 845-437-4836, Twitter: @AJM_PoJoSports