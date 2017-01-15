Hoophall Classic: Five players who stood out Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Five players who stood out Saturday at the 2017 Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

The day started with a triple-double from Naz Reid of Roselle (N.J.) Catholic. You can reach about that here so he is not on this list.

Charles O’Bannon, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

O’Bannon, the 6-5 shooting guard who is committed to USC, had 27 points and filled the box score with five steals, three assists and three rebounds in a losing effort against DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.).

He showed his athleticism with a number of smooth moves to get to the basket and a few highlight-reel dunks.

Tremont Waters, Notre Dame (West Haven, Conn.)

The 5-11 Georgetown signee is ranked as the No. 7 point guard in the nation according to ESPN and the No. 1 player in Connecticut.

He finished with 29 points, seven assists and four rebounds in a 74-66 victory against Archbishop Molloy from New York.

He had 11 of those points in the first quarter, including a deep step-back three to cap the scoring.

Jahvon Quinerly, Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.)

Quinerly had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists to win game MVP honors in a 62-53 victory against St. Anthony (San Antonio).

The 6-1 point guard is ranked as No. 5 at his position, No. 3 in New Jersey and No. 28 overall in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He has 20 reported offers, with Arizona, Villanova, Kansas and Virginia among them.

Charles Bassey, St. Anthony (San Antonio)

The 6-11 Bassey, who is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2019, showed why with 17 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks and four steals in a loss to Roselle Catholic.

Bassey remains a raw prospect, but his instincts and athleticism often take over.

Brandon Randolph, Westtown (West Chester, Pa.)

It was a big night for members of the Arizona recruiting class in the nightcap.

DeAndre Ayton, the No. 1 overall player in the senior class, had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), but Richardson posted 29 points, six assists, three rebounds and three steals in leading Westtown to a 66-54 victory.

The 6-6 Randolph, who is ranked as the No. 8 shooting guard in the class, showed his ability in the open court and was on the receiving end of an alley-oop.