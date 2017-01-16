Hoophall Classic: Five players who stood out Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Five players who stood out Sunday at the 2017 Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

The headliner for the day might have been Kentucky signee Quade Green from Neumann-Goretti (Philadelphia) and teammate Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, a Villanova commit. You can read about their game here.

J.P Moorman, Greensboro Day (N.C.)

The Temple-bound forward had 26 points and seven rebounds in a loss to Neumann-Goretti. He shot 8-for-13 from the field, including 3-for-4 from three-point range.

Moorman is ranked as the No. 5 player in North Carolina in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Emmanuel Akot, Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah)

Akot is in his second season at Wasatch and has continued to gain recruiting attention. He has seven reported offers, including Louisville, Arizona and Oregon.

At 6-7, he is ranked among the top 20 small forwards in the Class of 2018 and the No. 1 player in Utah.

Against IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), he has 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. He was 4-for-9 from three.

The UConn signee almost had a triple-double with nine points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a 70-67 victory against Montverde Academy’s post-graduate team. He only took six shots, making four.

A four-star recruit, he moved to Brewster Academy for his final year of prep basketball after playing at Cushing Academy in Massachusetts.

UConn head coach Kevin Ollie and two assistants were among the interested observers in the stands.

Eric Ayala, Putnam Science Academy (Putnam, Conn.)

With the departure of Hamidou Diallo for Kentucky, Ayala is being asked to take on more of a leadership role.

In an 81-79 victory against Vermont Academy, he had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Ayala is a member of the Class of 2018, but told ZagsBlog.com after the game that he was considering reclassifying to the Class of 2017. He said he would not make a decision until after the season.

Simi Shittu, Vermont Academy (Saxtons River, Vt.)

Shittu, ranked as the No. 8 player in the ESPN rankings for the Class of 2018, is in his first year at Vermont Academy after transferring from Montverde Academy (Fla.).

The 6-9 Shittu, from Burlington, Ontario, posted 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals against Brewster Academy.