boys basketball

Hoophall Classic: Five who stood out Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Five players who stood out Sunday at the 2017 Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.

Remy Martin, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

As good as Marvin Bagley III and Cody Riley were, Martin had 18 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds in a victory against top-ranked La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.).

Martin is a 5-11 point guard signee at Arizona State.

Jan 16, 2017; Springfield , MA, USA; Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers player Remy Martin (1) receives a MVP award at Blake Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-355414 ORIG FILE ID: 20170116_jfv_ fb7_165.jpg

Sierra Canyon’s Remy Martin receives game MVP award (Photo: Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports)

David Singleton, Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.)

Montverde Academy made life difficult for Bishop Montgomery’s scorers with the load shared among Singleton’s 20, San Diego State commit Jordan Schakel’s 20 and Oregon State commit Ethan Thompson’s 19 points.

Singleton is a 6-4 junior shooting guard who is continuing to draw recruiting attention.

Jan 16, 2017; Springfield , MA, USA; Bishop Montgomery High School Knights player David Singleton (35) drives to the basket around Montverde Academy Eagles player RowanBarrett (5) at Blake Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-355414 ORIG FILE ID: 20170116_ads_fb7_222.JPG

Bishop Montgomery’s David Singleton (35) drives to the basket around Montverde’s R.J. Barrett (Photo: Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports)

Jordan Walker, The Patrick School (Hillside, N.J.)

Walker finished with nearly a triple-double of 15 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and four steals in Patrick’s double-overtime victory against Pace Academy (Atlanta).

The 5-9 guard had six of his points in the two extra periods after almost winning the game at the buzzer in regulation. He was called for an offensive foul when he hit a three.

Walker told ESPN that he considers himself a 2017 recruit but he could go to prep school and come out in 2018.

 

Andrew Nembhard, Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.)

The Canadian celebrated his birthday with 22 points, two rebounds and two assists in a victory against Bishop Montgomery (Torrance, Calif.).  Nembhard shot perfect from two-point range and added a pair of three-point shots.

Coach Kevin Boyle said that Nembhard has gotten “really good at those quick, Steve Nash-like layups”

A Class of 2019 point guard, he is ranked as No. 2 at his position and No. 16 overall by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

 

Lindell Wigginton, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.)

It was hard for anyone to star on the court while Michael Porter Jr. from Nathan Hale was having the biggest game of the day, but Wigginton had 22 points, three assists and three rebounds.

An Iowa State signee, Wigginton is ranked as the No. 12 point guard and No. 47 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Oak Hill guard Matt Coleman, who committed to Texas on Monday, described his teammate as a “dawg,” adding that he and possibly Wigginton should have been McDonald’s All Americans.

Jan 16, 2017; Springfield , MA, USA; Oak Hill Academy Warriors player Lindell Wigginton (5) drives to the basket around Nathan Hale High School Raiders player Tre-Var Holland (13) at Blake Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-355414 ORIG FILE ID: 20170116_ads_fb7_152.JPG

Oak Hill Academy s Lindell Wigginton drives around Nathan Hale’s Tre-Var Holland (Photo: Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports)

 

