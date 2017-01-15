Hoophall Classic: Mo Bamba, Westtown beat DeAndre Ayton, Hillcrest

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Going into Saturday night’s matchup between Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.) and Hillcrest Academy (Phoenix) at the Spalding Hoopall Classic, Mo Bamba knew his assignment.

Bamba, the 6-11 Westtown center who is ranked No. 4 in the ESPN 100, spent the majority of his evening squared off with 7-footer DeAndre Ayton, ranked No. 1.

In a showdown of elite big men, Bamba came out on top as Westtown posted a 66-54 victory.

Bamba scored nine points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds, while Ayton dropped 21 points and recorded 10 rebounds.

“Whenever your name is being thrown out, you versus someone else, you definitely want to compete, if not dominate,” said Bamba, who has squared off with Ayton before, including a game at the City of Palms Classic last month.

In that meeting, Bamba finished with six points, five rebounds and three blocked shots as Westtown won 53-42. Ayton had 13 points, 13 rebounds and one blocked.

While Ayton led his team in scoring Saturday, fellow Arizona signee Brandon Randolph was the scoring leader for Westtown with 28 points. He was named Westtown’s game MVP.

“I think what allowed me to succeed was we picked our heads up,” Randolph said.

Hillcrest led 30-24 at halftime before Westtown exploded for 42 second-half points.

“We had to definitely play as a team. We knew we just had to change it up and get other players free.”

Along with Bamba and Randolph, Cam Reddish (No. 4 on the ESPN 60 for 2018) added 22 points. The trio combined for 59 of the team’s 66 points.

“There’s not a lot of pressure. I know if Cam has a good day, give the ball to Cam. I know if Mo has a good day, give the ball to Mo,” Randolph said. “And they know the same thing with me. We’re not trying to be selfish out there, we love playing with each other.”

The three Westtown stars spend the majority of their time together. Between school and AAU basketball, there’s rarely time when they aren’t together.

“We’re just like family,” Randolph said. “We’re traveling everywhere together at all times. We see each other every day of the year. We have to like each other. In order for us to win, we have to keep at it.”