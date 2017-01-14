Hoophall Classic: Watch Naz Reid post triple-double for Roselle Catholic (N.J.)

In Saturday’s opening game of the Spalding HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Mass., Naz Reid from Roselle Catholic (N.J.) had a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Reid, a 6-11 junior who is ranked as the No. 16 player in the Class of 2018, led the Lions to a 96-76 victory against Weaver (Hartford, Conn.).

“I was able to get position and score the basketball,” Reid told Rivals.com. “I was also boxing out and rebounding. When we work as a team we win and then everybody’s individual accolades go higher.

“My passing is a big weapon. Not many bigs with my size are as unselfish as I am because they aren’t getting touches so I think it’s a tremendous advantage for me.”

Reid has nine reported offers, but is hearing from plenty of schools, including Kentucky. While New York area schools such as St. John’s, Seton Hall, Rutgers and UConn might be worked hardest, Reid has said he isn’t necessarily wedded to stay in the area.