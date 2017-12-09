Hoophall West: Keyontae Johnson ignites momentum for No. 3 Oak Hill

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) wing Keyontae Johnson is considered a four-star prospect according to ESPN, but if there were ratings for momentum shifting, Johnson would undoubtedly add a star.

“That’s kinda my thing,” Johnson said. “I like to get things started.”

That was certainly the case in the No. 3 Warriors’ 70-67 win over Lone Peak (Highland, Utah) Friday at the American Family Insurance Hoophall West.

Johnson scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win, Keldon Johnson led Oak Hill with 22.

“I just know that if I’m able to make a big play like that it’s gonna help my team,” said Keyontae, a Florida signee. “That’s all I think about. That makes it even more fun.”

Whether it was swiping steals and taking it coast-to-coast for the score, catching lobs or looking inside the rim on cock-back dunks, Keyontae keyed the Warriors run when they found themselves training by as many as seven points in the first half.

“He’s definitely the momentum changer for us,” said Keldon, a Kentucky signee. “He’ll just put one on your head and that will get us going. We need that; definitely needed that today.”

Oak Hill coach Steve Smith said that best part about Keyontae’s contribution is that his teammates get “more fired up than he does when he gets those big dunks.”

“Keyontae makes athletic plays that no one else on the team can make,” Smith said. “All of the guys do. It’s a big boost for us because he brings us that energy. Energy is everything.”

