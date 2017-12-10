Hoophall West: No. 4 Findlay Prep said early season loss was a blessing in disguise

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.) guard Roy Jones III is fully aware that this will sound like an outright spin, but he’s OK with the risk because “it’s true.”

Back on Nov. 22 2hen the Pilots fell to Memphis East (Tenn.) “it was the best thing that could’ve happened to us.”

“We were the No. 1 team in the country, and we might’ve been feelin’ ourselves a little bit,” Jones said. “That loss really woke us up. That taught us that we have to come out and execute; we can’t just show up and win. Something clicked after that.”

The No. 4 Pilots certainly looked like a team with a renewed sense of purpose in their 75-60 win over Desert Vista (Phoenix) Saturday at the American Family Insurance Spalding Hoophall West.

Reggie Chaney, an Arkansas signee, led Findlay Prep with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Jones, Bol Bol and Nathan Mensah, a San Diego State signee, chipped in with 11 points apiece.

“I believe in putting kids in the fire,” Findlay Prep coach Paul Washington Sr. said. “I don’t care about what we’re ranked now, I just want them to get better. We were on the road in a packed arena of 2,500 fans and none of them wanted us to win. We were up the whole game and didn’t close it out. It was a great experience for these guys.”

Bol said he’s confident that the Pilots “should’ve won,” but said that the loss grew the team’s chemistry.

“I was playing in my first game and I had a broken finger that’s still broken now,” said Bol, an Arizona signee. “We just didn’t finish it. I think we all know now that we can’t play games like that. Now when we’re slacking we have that game to think about so it helps. I hate that we lost though. I hate losing.”

Jones shares those sentiments and said that Memphis East, now the new No. 1 team in the USA Today Super 25, is a team that he “definitely wants to see again.

“I would love that,” Jones said. “I think we’re a totally different team now. Hopefully that will happen at some point.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY