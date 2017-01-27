Hoops power Oak Hill has now won astounding 325 straight at home

Word to the wise: If you’re a basketball coach of a strong high school program and get the opportunity to face off against perennial national power Oak Hill Academy, lobby hard to play your game on a neutral court.

According to longtime Oak Hill coach Steve Smith, the Warriors’ Thursday night, 102-45 rout of North Carolina squad Northwood Temple marked the team’s 325th consecutive home victory. Northwood Temple is coached by former Oak Hill player, Corey Baker, from the Class of 1990

He noted in a tweet earlier in the day that the streak was at 324.

Someone just informed me that our home winning streak stands at 324 straight. I just double checked and that is correct. Whoa! — Steve Smith (@OHACoachSmith) January 26, 2017

Yes, you read that number right. Three-hundred twenty-five. And counting.

Smith cited January 2007 when the streak started with the lass homecourt loss coming to Redemption Christian Academy (Troy, N.Y.) when Oak Hill fell victim to the hot hand of Lamar Odom, who dropped 35 points.

That means that the Warriors haven’t lost at home in a full 10 years. Naturally, they don’t lose anywhere very often, but it’s apparently an even harder feat when they’re playing on their own rims.