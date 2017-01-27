Menu

Hoops power Oak Hill has now won astounding 324 straight at home

Oak Hill coach Steve Smith has eclipsed 1,000wins. (Photo: Jared Soares, For USA TODAY Sports)

Word to the wise: If you’re a basketball coach of a strong high school program and get the opportunity to face off against perennial national power Oak Hill Academy, lobby hard to play your game on a neutral court.

According to longtime Oak Hill coach Steve Smith, the Warriors’ Thursday night, 102-45 rout of North Carolina squad Northwood Temple marked the team’s 324th consecutive home victory.

Yes, you read that number right. Three-hundred twenty-four. And counting.

We can’t tell conclusively the exact date when the streak started, though Smith cited January of 2007. That means that the Warriors haven’t lost at home in a full 10 years. Naturally, they don’t lose anywhere very often, but it’s apparently an even harder feat when they’re playing on their own rims.

