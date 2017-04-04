Hoops Recruiting Notebook: Iowans shine in Milwaukee

The spring and summer basketball seasons officially tipped off this past weekend, as a slew of Iowa grassroots teams drove up to Milwaukee, Wis., for the 12th annual Swish ‘N Dish Spring Warm-Up, held by NY2LA Sports.

Swish ‘N Dish was widely regarded as one of the premier tournaments to jumpstart the spring and summer hoops seasons, with more than 300 teams in attendance this weekend. Recruiting analysts from Rivals, Scout and others flocked to the Milwaukee area for three days of intense basketball.

Many of them came away impressed with the Iowans who made an appearance.

Cedar Falls’ A.J. Green, playing with the Iowa Barnstormers, made plenty of noise in the first couple of days. The 2018 guard scored 20 points in a loss on March 31, but continually excited scouts with his ability to create his own shots despite his size, which Rivals lists at 6-foot-3.

“Green is one of the best at creating his own shot and has adapted to his smaller stature with a jump shot that’s nearly impossible to block contest,” wrote Evan Flood, a contributing editor at NY2LASports.com. “[He] is so quick and smooth off the bounce and has some of the best handles.

“His mid-range game really sets him apart as Green can stop and pop on a dime.”

Another Barnstormer, Patrick McCaffery, also turned some heads with his play. Not long after helping Iowa City West to a Class 4A state championship, the 6-foot-8 forward showed the same skill and ability that’s led both Rivals and Scout to label him a four-star prospect.

“McCaffery can do a little bit of everything on the basketball court,” wrote Brian Snow, a national recruiting analyst from Scout. “He is a very good passer who can run an offense, he shot the ball well, and despite not being strong, he is more than willing to mix it up on the glass and grab rebounds.

“Add in some blocked shots, and McCaffery showed the total package as a player all weekend long, and proved to be one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2019 class.”

Other Iowans made their mark, too. Bettendorf’s D.J. Carton, playing for Quad City Elite, was labeled a “sleeper prospect in the 2019 class” by Flood after Friday. West Delaware’s Derek Krogmann, playing for the Barnstormers, impressed with his ability to attack the basket.

Analysts also mentioned other Iowans as standout performers, too — Johnston’s Camden Vander Zwaag and Valley’s Blake Brinkmeyer, both from Kingdom Hoops, along with Ankeny’s Dillon Carlson, Charles City’s Jackson Molstead and Winterset’s Easton Darling, all from Martin Bros.

Some out-of-state players with interest from Iowa’s four men’s basketball programs were also in attendance.

Talen Horton-Tucker, a 6-foot-5 small forward out of Simeon High School in Chicago, played well, too. Horton-Tucker, rated as three stars for the class of 2018, holds an Iowa State offer.

“There’s so much to like about this hard-nosed and skilled win who can shoot from deep,” wrote Eric Bossi, a recruiting analyst from Rivals. “He showed natural leadership, attacked the basket and played at a very high level all day long. Horton-Tucker is in positioned for a move up in the 2018 rankings.”

Others included Jordan Mitchell, a four-star small forward from Columbus, Ohio, and Joey Hauser, a four-star power forward from Stevens Point, Wis., who plays for the Iowa Barnstormers. Both hold offers from Iowa.

Oskaloosa’s Foster back on a national stage

Before his high school career even began, Xavier Foster had already attended a slew of impressive camps. The Oskaloosa freshman already appears to be tackling a similar regimen this spring and summer.

Just last week, Foster was invited to play in the 2017 Underclassmen All-American Game, held in Atlanta on March 26. The 6-foot-10 forward was one of just 20 players selected from around the country, and one of just nine from the 2020 class.

Foster impressed scouts in attendance with his versatility and defensive prowess. This past winter, he averaged 7.5 points on 51.9 percent shooting, but also recorded 140 rebounds and 87 blocks, helping the Indians to the Class 3A substate finals, where they lost to Mount Pleasant.

This summer, Foster faces yet another opportunity to increase his recruiting profile. He was invited to attend the 2017 USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team Training Camp, one of just 24 players from around the country to be selected. It will tip off on June 1.

Local players announce commitments

Many local basketball players announced their commitments to play in college over the last couple of weeks.

James Deng, of Des Moines North, announced that he will play basketball at Ellsworth CC in Iowa Falls, starting next year. Deng averaged 8.5 points on 50 percent shooting, helping the Polar Bears reach the Class 4A state tournament this past season.

Waukee’s Drew Johnson is headed to Grand View University. The senior led the Warriors to an 18-4 record this season, averaging 14.7 points per game and totaled 48 assists.

Iowa City West’s Devontae Lane committed to Indian Hills CC in Ottumwa. Lane helped the Trojans to the 4A state title this past season, averaging 14.9 points 3.9 assists per game.

Dowling Catholic’s Joey Kern will be attending John Hopkins University this season. Kern scored 10.6 points per game and also dished out 54 assists and recorded 52 steals for the Maroons, who went 16-6.

The signing period for basketball begins April 12, and runs through May 17 for Division I programs and August 1 for Division II.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.