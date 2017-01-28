Hoops roundup: Iowa City-area 1,000-point club got crowded this week

With a lunge to her right, Mary Crompton beat her defender on the perimeter and drew a second and third pursuer as she rounded around the right elbow into the paint. Then she faked a pass to her teammate in the right corner — freezing everyone around her and parting the seas for a wide-open layup.

That was Crompton’s first of seven buckets in Class 2A No. 1 Regina’s 61-24 win against Northeast Goose Lake on Friday night. She led the team with 19 points (in three quarters played) and drilled three of her four long-range shots.

Safe to say Crompton enjoyed a pretty good follow-up to Tuesday’s win against West Liberty, when the junior eclipsed the 1,000-point mark. She’s now at 1,020 points for her high school career.

Calming effect: Mary Crompton’s veteran presence boosting Regina

“In the past, shooting was definitely my strength,” Crompton said Friday. “So over the summer I really worked on being able to expand my game and being able to take people off the dribble and drive. And I realized that that opens up my teammates a lot. So when people are playing me tight, I’m able to hit them and everyone gets going from it.”

Crompton is now averaging 18.5 points with an absurd 52.5 percent mark from 3-point land (52-for-99).

“She’s just doing a really good job of being selective on her shots, and at the same time being willing to pass the ball to her teammates,” Regina coach Jeff Wallace said. “And her defense has really picked up. That’s probably what I’m more proud of. She’s really giving us great effort and really understanding what we’re trying to do defensively.”

West Branch junior Tatum Koenig also climbed above 1,000 points on Tuesday, netting 28 against then-Class 4A No. 14 Fairfield to get up to 1,019 for her high school career.

And like Crompton, Koenig kept the onslaught rolling Friday. She scored 18 with eight rebounds and seven steals in West Branch’s 50-38 win at North Cedar.

Koenig entered Friday ranked fifth in 2A in scoring and she’s now averaging 19.9 points per game.

Work ethic pushes West Branch’s Tatum Koenig toward D-I future

Another club member

Lone Tree senior Madison Forbes scored 18 in a 35-32 win against Wapello on Friday to jump above 1,000 career points.

Three new club members in one week? Sheesh.

Rankings update

On the boys’ side, Iowa City West was still No. 1 in 4A in the latest Associated Press Iowa high school boys basketball poll, released Monday. No other area team received votes to be ranked.

For the girls, Regina, as it has all season, remained ranked atop 2A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings, released Thursday. Highland dropped out of 2A’s top 15 this week; it was 15th before losing, 44-30, at Pekin on Tuesday. It also lost, 77-75, in overtime to Mediapolis on Friday.

Mid-Prairie continued its slow-and-steady climb up 3A’s rankings, checking in at No. 12 this week. The Hawks were 14th last week, when they lost by 14 at Regina and beat Monticello, 48-39. It could fall out, though, after losing, 48-46, to Camanche on Friday.

In 5A, City High (14-1) dropped from second to fifth after a five-point loss to then-No. 3 Iowa City West (14-2) on Tuesday. The Women of Troy remained third, while Valley (15-2), who beat West last Saturday, jumped from sixth to second.

“I think rankings just give people opportunities to get fired up,” West coach BJ Mayer said Friday. “We try to really just take care of ourselves. The rankings are great for recognition but that also puts some added burden on people because people get fired up to play them. So we don’t really look at rankings. We know where we want to be at the end, and if we’re there, then all’s better for us.”

West standing tall

West boys dispatched No. 5 Cedar Falls Friday night, 62-50, for arguably its best win of the year. Devontae Lane led with 20 points and Connor McCaffery added 17.

Devontae Lane’s recruiting revolves around one question: Basketball or football?

The Trojans held AJ Green, a three-star junior prospect with offers from Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Minnesota, to six points in the first three quarters. He finished with 22.

West is now 12-1 and has won seven straight since dropping one to Cedar Rapids Prairie before winter break.

Area scores at press deadline

Girls

Mediapolis 77, Highland 75 OT

Regina 61, Northeast Goose Lake 24

Waco 38, Iowa Mennonite 31

Camanche 48, Mid-Prairie 46

Lone Tree 35, Wapello 32

Beckman Dyersville 44, Solon 39 OT (Thursday)

Cascade 58, West Liberty 13

West Branch 50, North Cedar 38

South Tama 52, Clear Creek Amana 48

Cedar Falls 75, Iowa City West 66

Boys

Cascade 66, West Liberty 42

Lone Tree 80, Wapello 75

Northeast Goose Lake 53, Regina 50

Iowa City West 62, Cedar Falls 50

Highland 69, Mediapolis 31

Beckman Dyersville 52, Solon 49 (Thursday)

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.