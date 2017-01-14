Hoops roundup: Looks like 2014 for City girls, West boys rounding into form

The Little Hawks beat Class 4A No. 7 Cedar Rapids Xavier, 59-40, Friday night to improve to 13-0 on the season. They forced 21 Xavier turnovers, including 13 in the second half, when they outscored Xavier 34-20. Ashley Joens led with 23 points.

“They played very well, Xavier,” City head coach Bill McTaggart said. “I think they’re going to make it to state in 4A, I really do. When they put together four quarters instead of three, they’re pretty tough. Hats off to them, I thought they played really well and had us on our heels the first half.

“We didn’t shoot the ball well tonight, so we were disappointed in that. But like I told the girls, when you shoot as poorly as we did and still win by 20, that means you’re doing some things right.”

With the convincing win, something’s becoming clear about this team: It’s not too early to compare it to the 2013-14 City squad that started the season 24-0 and finished as the state runner-up.

Before the game, McTaggart identified one key similarity between his current juggernaut and his 2013-14 version:

“Both teams were capable of playing defense,” he said. “They key is defense.”

Let’s compare numbers, then.

The Class 5A No. 2 Little Hawks have averaged 64.4 points and allowed 43.5 points per game — a 20.9-point margin. The 2013-14 Little Hawks: 66.6 points scored and 42 points allowed per game — a 24.6-point margin.

Pretty close for this year’s group.

We saw their defense flex some muscles last Saturday against Keokuk, when the Little Hawks allowed one basket in the second half and outscored Keokuk 24-3 in that span.

“For our team, we’ve got quickness and we’ve got kids that are young, but they’ve played a lot of basketball,” McTaggart said. “They’re playing much better as a team right now. We’re sharing the wealth.”

City then dismantled Cedar Rapids Washington, 73-35, last Tuesday. It held Washington to 29 percent (12-for-41) from the field.

“The best game we’ve had in five years,” McTaggart said, smiling. “We were up 49-20 at halftime. We had steals, assists; we had 22 assists on 29 baskets.”

Trojans rounding into form

Iowa City West’s boys’ team was set to travel to Kansas City on Saturday for the Best of the Midwest Showcase. An anticipated ice storm in the area cancelled the event, though, so West won’t play any games this weekend.

Coach Steve Bergman said a rescheduled showcase is very unlikely. He said his team would practice Friday and maybe Sunday if they could find a gym.

The Trojans, back up to No. 1 in Class 4A, have played three games since losing to Cedar Rapids Prairie, 80-71, before winter break. They’ve outscored those opponents — Cedar Rapids Washington, Wahlert Dubuque and Linn-Mar — by an average of 29 points.

Devontae Lane is averaging 17 points in those games, Connor McCaffery 18.3 points and Pat McCaffery 12.7 points.

“I think they were a little surprised,” Bergman said of his team after the loss. “I wasn’t very surprised. I had thought for a long time that we were in a position to have someone do that to us, and Prairie was a perfect team for that because they shoot so well.

“The timing of that loss was pretty good, if there is such a thing, because we followed it with about a week and a half of just practice.”

Half-court defense has been West’s biggest bugaboo this season, Bergman said. But ever since that Prairie loss — and especially in the practices since then — he’s seen improvement.

“Everybody has responded well,” he said. “Practices are just better. There’s less explanation, less wasted time and more fixing problems and improving where we need to improve.”

Bergman also said his roster is starting to catch up with other teams in the state that didn’t have football players miss a big chunk of practice due to state playoffs. Lane, Evan Flitz and Josh Van Roekel were all booked with football until Nov. 18, two weeks before West basketball opened its season.

Next Tuesday against Bettendorf starts a two- to three-week stretch of tough games, Bergman said. Next Friday, Jan. 20, is a rematch against Prairie.

We’ll let you guess what’ll lead the hoops roundup next Friday.

Mid-Prairie keeps it up

Mid-Prairie’s girls’ team won its eighth in a row Friday, beating West Branch, 56-49, in Wellman. It was the Hawks’ first game as the newly ordained 15th-ranked team in Class 3A.

They don’t get much time to enjoy it, either. They host Class 2A No. 14 Bellevue on Saturday. A top-10 berth could be in the future after 10 or 11 straight wins. We’ll see.

One thing’s for sure, though: Wellman has a great high school hoops team to watch.

Area scores at deadline



Girls

Highland 64, Winfield-Mount Union 23

Iowa Mennonite 36, Wapello 57

Mid-Prairie 56, West Branch 49

Lone Tree 44, Louisa-Muscatine 36

City High 59, Cedar Rapids Xavier 40

Clear Creek Amana 28, Marion 65

Solon 28, Mount Vernon 56

Iowa City West 77, Cedar Rapids Washington 43

Boys

Tipton 70, West Liberty 64

Highland 54, Winfield-Mount Union 53 OT

Cedar Rapids Xavier 57, City High 41

Marion 50, Clear Creek Amana 47 OT

Iowa Mennonite 54, Wapello 36

Mount Vernon 60, Solon 40

West Branch 77, Mid-Prairie 41

