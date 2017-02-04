Hoops roundup: Postseason assignments, Highland's Lasek padding record

Highland point guard Trent Lasek bolstered his new record this week.

The oldest of three brothers on varsity, Lasek broke Highland’s all-time assists mark last Friday against Mediapolis. He passed Adam Kaufman’s old record of 328, which had stood since 1997. Lasek nabbed helper No. 329 on a Bull Burton bucket in the third quarter of the 69-31 win.

He racked up seven more Tuesday against Lone Tree.

“He’s just got a natural knack,” Huskies coach Marcus Hall said.

Older brothers easing transition for Highland’s ‘impact player’ Zack Lasek

Lasek leads his team with 5.5 assists per contest and he’d pushed that up to 6.5 over Highland’s past six games entering Friday. He’s also second on the team with 13.5 points per game and a huge reason why Highland entered Friday at 14-3 with a first-round bye in the upcoming district playoffs.

“I’d say of all the players I’ve coached in the last six years, Trent would be in that top 10 percent of time spent in the gym — just playing,” Hall said. “When you rack up a lot of court time, you understand how the bodies move out there and you can start to anticipate and play a step ahead, and that’s what leads him to assists. He does a good job of turning defense to offense, just finding people on the break.

“He probably has four or five assists a game where it’s just a swing pass or right in-and-out off a double; so just smart plays.”

Postseason assignments

Here’s what we know about area teams’ postseason schedules so far. For boys’ teams in Class 3 and 4A, substate assignments will be released the second week of February.

Records as of Friday afternoon.

Iowa City West

Girls (15-3): First-round bye in Class 5A Region 4, will host winner of Ottumwa (10-8) and Marshalltown (0-18) Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Boys (13-1): Assigned to Class 4A Substate 5 with City High (3-13), Clinton (7-9), Linn-Mar (7-8), Muscatine (10-5) and Pleasant Valley (7-9).

City High

Girls (16-1): First-round bye in Class 5A Region 5, will host winner of Burlington (6-12) and Davenport West (1-15) Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.

Boys (3-13): Assigned to Class 4A Substate 5 with Iowa City West, Clinton (7-9), Linn-Mar (7-8), Muscatine (10-5) and Pleasant Valley (7-9).

Regina

Girls (19-0): First-round bye in Class 2A Region 7, will host winner of Alburnett (11-8) and Tipton (5-13) Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Boys (11-7): First-round bye in Class 2A District 9, will play winner of Central Lee (7-11) and Columbus Community (1-17) at Mid-Prairie Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

West Branch

Girls (11-8): First-round bye in Class 2A Region 7, will host winner of North Cedar (7-13) and Louisa-Muscatine (6-14) Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Boys (13-5): First-round bye in Class 2A District 8, will host winner of Wapello (11-7) and Wilton (2-17) Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Highland

Girls (14-5): First-round bye in Class 2A Region 8, will host winner of Danville (11-8) and Columbus Community (9-9) Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

Boys (14-3): First-round bye in Class 2A District 8, will play winner of Mid-Prairie (6-14) and Louisa-Muscatine (3-16) at Mid-Prairie Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Clear Creek Amana

Girls (10-7): Host first-round game in Class 4A Region 4 against Benton Community (3-15) Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.

Boys (1-15): Assigned to Class 3A Substate 5 with Benton Community (10-8), Center Point-Urbana (13-5), Marion (11-7), South Tama (12-6), Vinton-Shellsburg (10-8), West Delaware (15-0) and Williamsburg (4-12).

Mid-Prairie

Girls (14-5): Host first-round game in Class 3A Region 7 against West Burlington (1-19) Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Boys (6-14): Host first-round game in Class 2A District 8 against Louisa-Muscatine Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

Solon

Girls (7-12): Play first-round game in Class 3A Region 5 at Mount Vernon (12-5) Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Boys (10-6): Assigned to Class 3A Substate 4 with Davenport Assumption (9-7), Central DeWitt (5-11), Maquoketa (5-12), Mount Vernon (11-4), Wahlert Dubuque (4-11), West Liberty (5-13) and Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-9).

Lone Tree

Girls (16-3): Host first-round game in Class 1A Region 6 against Keota (0-20) Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Boys (14-5): First-round bye in Class 1A District 9, will host winner of English Valleys (1-19) and HLV Victor (1-17) Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Iowa Mennonite

Girls (0-16): Play first-round game in Class 1A Region 7 at HLV Victor (5-14) Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Boys (13-5): Play first-round game in Class 1A District 9 against Cedar Valley Christian (4-14) at Lone Tree Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

West Liberty

Girls (0-20): Play first-round game in Class 3A Region 6 at Davenport Assumption (12-7) Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

Boys: Assigned to Class 3A Substate 4 with Davenport Assumption (9-7), Central DeWitt (5-11), Maquoketa (5-12), Mount Vernon (11-4), Wahlert Dubuque (4-11), Solon and Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-9).

Area scoreboard

Girls

West Branch 71, West Liberty 20

Regina 73, Camanche 57

Pekin 49, Iowa Mennonite 21

City High 91, Waterloo East 45

Iowa City West 78, Dubuque Senior 37

Columbus Community 47, Lone Tree 31

Clear Creek Amana 70, Independence 34

Cascade 39, Mid-Prairie 35

Solon 63, Maquoketa 44

Wapello 49, Highland 43

Boys

Iowa City West 78, Dubuque Senior 63

West Branch 60, West Liberty 51

Camanche 103, Regina 73

Lone Tree 69, Columbus Community 34

Highland 62, Wapello 61

Cascade 55, Mid-Prairie 29

Waterloo East 67, City High 53

Independence 56, Clear Creek Amana 48

Iowa Mennonite 49, Pekin 33

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.