Hoops roundup: West boys emphatically avenge Prairie loss

You could see a convincing win coming in Iowa City West’s rematch with Cedar Rapids Prairie. Maybe a respectable, 10- to 15-point final margin in favor of West High. After all, Prairie won pretty convincingly when it upset the Trojans before winter break.

You figured that loss probably woke up the beast a bit.

Apparently West woke up more than we might have known. The Trojans cold-cocked the vising Hawks, 74-50, Friday night in front of a packed house with a lot of quiet kids dressed in orange.

“We were locked in; we’ve improved defensively the last month a lot,” West coach Steve Bergman said. “And we shot it great, too. You can’t always depend on that, but we did it. I thought we executed a little better; we had a couple wrinkles for the zone that I thought were pretty good. But defensively, that’s where it’s all at for us. If we play great defense, we’ll be fine.

“I practice with them every day, so I’ve got an idea of what they’re capable of. But it’s all about what’s in the head. And we’re changing that. We just weren’t ready to play defense like that early.”

Connor McCaffery scored 24 points and Devontae Lane scored 23. Those two combined to go 10-for-14 from 3-point land. Patrick McCaffery added 11 points.

Devontae Lane’s recruiting revolves around one question: Basketball or football?

Prairie beat the Trojans, 80-71, in the teams’ final game before winter break. That game’s story revolved around West’s porous defense and Prairie’s lights-out shooting — the Hawks shot 28-for-50 and 15-for-26 from long range.

Friday looked … different. West couldn’t miss this time around, while Prairie missed a whole lot. The Hawks shot 19-for-42 and 4-for-14 on 3s.

“That game was kind of a blessing,” Lane said Thursday of the loss to Prairie. “It showed us that we have to come out and fight for every win, that teams aren’t just going to say ‘OK here you go’ and give us the win.

“It happened right before winter break, so we had to sit with it for a long time. It left a bad taste in our mouth for a long time. I feel like we’ve been much better since then, especially on the defensive end.”

West has rattled off five straight wins since the upset, with opponents averaging 50.8 points per game.

The Trojans had already recaptured their No. 1 Class 4A ranking before Friday. This emphatic win proved they deserve it.

West Branch’s stellar guards

Tatum Koenig and Paige Miller led West Branch’s girls to a 57-39 win over Bellevue on Friday. Koenig scored 26 and Miller had 20, while Haley Mullinix, the team’s leading scorer, netted just six.

On Wednesday, Miller took a back seat in the scoring department while Koenig and Mullinix paced the Bears’ 81-46 win over Tipton. Koenig scored 27 and Mullinix scored 33, one point shy of tying West Branch’s single-game record.

MORE: Work ethic pushes Tatum Koenig toward Division I

That trio — Koenig, Mullinix and Miller — is vital to the Bears’ somewhat surprising 10-6 start. They’re the only three players who returned with any significant varsity experience, and they’re the strength of a team with talented — but inexperienced — post players.

“I’d put my guards against anybody,” West Branch coach Jarod Tylee said.

Entering Friday, Koenig was 10th in 2A with 19.1 points per game while also averaging 3.4 assists and 5.1 steals per game. Mullinix’s numbers: 14.1 points, 2.4 assists, 3.2 steals. And Miller’s: 8.3 points, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals.

The boys’ squad has a pretty good guard, too. Sophomore Beau Cornwell, fully recovered from a broken collarbone that ended his football season, scored 31 in West Branch’s 78-58 win against Tipton on Wednesday. That means he had scored 26, 28 and 31 in his three games entering Friday, and he was averaging 20.1 points — 18th-best in 2A.

Those 31 points weren’t a career best, though. That came last year against Mid-Prairie, when he scored 46 in the Bears’ 73-44 win.

West Branch beat Bellevue, 70-63, Friday.

Area scoreboard

Girls

Regina 66, North Cedar 26

Mid-Prairie 44, Monticello 34

Lone Tree 61, Mediapolis 48

Western Dubuque 65, Solon 36

City High 55, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 50

Columbus Junction 64, Iowa Mennonite 38

Center Point-Urbana 69, Clear Creek Amana 58

Highland 54, Louisa-Muscatine 27

West Branch 57, Bellevue 39

Camanche 74, West Liberty 22

Iowa City West 62, Cedar Rapids Prairie 39

Boys

Iowa City West 74, Cedar Rapids Prairie 50

Camanche 78, West Liberty 41

Lone Tree 67, Mediapolis 38

West Branch 70, Bellevue 63

Monticello 66, Mid-Prairie 31

Regina 65, North Cedar 46

Clear Creek Amana 57, Center Point-Urbana 68

Iowa Mennonite 49, Columbus Junction 30

Highland 72, Louisa-Muscatine 50

City High 68, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 57

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.