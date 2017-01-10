Hoops world mourns Jordan Hankins

The sudden death of Northwestern University basketball player and Indianapolis native Jordan Hankins has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media.

Coaches, sports fans and the women’s basketball community have expressed their condolences for the loss of the Lawrence North High School hoops star who was found dead in her dorm Monday. Hankins was 19.

Here’s a sample of the outpouring on Twitter.

Thoughts & prayers are with the Hankins family at this time. The "Wildcat Family" is hurting with you. https://t.co/Bax97fDc7D —

LN Wildcats (@lnwildcats) January 10, 2017

We lost a member of our family today. We love and miss you, Jordan. bit.ly/2iWJNe3 https://t.co/nP02nXMDeH —

NU Women's Hoops (@nuwbball) January 10, 2017

We are keeping Jordan Hankins family, friends and @nuwbball in our thoughts and prayers. —

Paula Buscher (@CoachBuscher) January 10, 2017

My prayers and thoughts go out to the family of #jordanhankins and @nuwbball. So incredibly sad! —

Shandrika Lee (@CoachShandrika) January 10, 2017

Thoughts & prayers to the Northwestern women's basketball family and those of Jordan Hankins. —

Marsha Frese (@CoachFrese) January 10, 2017

Praying for the family of Jordan Hankins 🙏🏽 —

Hana Haden (@HanaHaden) January 10, 2017

Prayers for the family of jordan hankins —

Coach Tate (@CoachTate1) January 10, 2017

@EWUeaglesAD Just heard the news about Jordan Hankins. She's from, here, in Indy. My prayers & much love go out to the @nuwbball family. —

Randy Clemens™ (@bostonrandy) January 10, 2017