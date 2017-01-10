Menu
Basketball

Hoops world mourns Jordan Hankins

The sudden death of Northwestern University basketball player and Indianapolis native Jordan Hankins has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media.

In this March 5, 2016, file photo, Maryland's Brene Moseley (3) and Northwestern's Jordan Hankins (5) go for a loose ball during an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis. Hankins has been found dead in her room at the university.

Coaches, sports fans and the women’s basketball community have expressed their condolences for the loss of the Lawrence North High School hoops star who was found dead in her dorm Monday. Hankins was 19.

Here’s a sample of the outpouring on Twitter.

