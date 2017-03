Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top-60 list

Hoosier Basketball Magazine has selected its Top 60 senior boys basketball players to participate in the Top-60 Workout at Beech Grove High School on Sunday.

The players were selected through statistical evaluation, game observation and statewide research. There will be two sessions, in conjunction with the IHSAA and IBCA, at Beech Grove. Boys primarily from Southern and Northern Indiana will participate in the first session from 1-3 p.m., followed by mostly the Central Indiana participants from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Brownsburg coach Steve Lynch will direct both sessions. Criss Beyers (Warren Central), Matt English (Beech Grove), Paul Ferguson (Columbus North), J.J. Foster (Fort Wayne Luers) and Brent Ross (Northeastern) will assist.

Both sessions are open to the public for $8 and $5 for students. Here is the Top 60:

Mark Albers, Pendleton Heights

Dylan Allen, Beech Grove

Anton Berry, Fort Wayne Luers

Juston Betz, Providence

Sterling Brown, Carmel

Cooper Bybee, Edgewood

Caleb Coleman, Hammond

Dante Combs, Michigan City

Jermaine Couisnard, East Chicago Central

Justin Crabb, Twin Lakes

Haden Deaton, McCutcheon

Josh Dieball, Linton

Gabe Elliott , Pike Central

Michael Ertel, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Al Ervin, Griffith

Nick Felke, Plymouth

Keegan Fetters, Lakewood Park Christian

Max Flinchum, Noblesville

J.J. Foster, Fort Wayne Luers

David Froedge, New Castle

Landon Hall, Brownsburg

David Hanyard, Lafayette Jeff

Datrion Harper, Ben Davis

Isaac Hibbard, New Albany

Isiah James, Pike

Matt Jennings, Logansport

Alex King, Columbus North

Ben Kinker, Oldenburg Academy

Maurice Knight, Frankton

Jordon Knoebel, Charlestown

Ra Kpedi, Lawrence North

Trevor Lakes, Lebanon

Carson Lambring, Brownstown Central

Javien Langley, Evansville Bosse

Tim Leavell, Marion

Trevor Lengacher, Barr-Reeve

Emmanuel Little, North Central

Nick Mantis, Lowell

Courvoisier McCauley, Manual

Payton Mills, Castle

Nathan Mills, Perry Meridian

Jaylen Minnett, Terre Haute South

Jalen Owens, Terre Haute North

Grant Pedigo, Franklin Central

Caleb Randolph, North Montgomery

Mateo Rivera, North Central

Teyon Scanlan, Crispus Attucks

Nike Sibande, Crispus Attucks

Grant Smith, Connersville

Luke Smith, Monrovia

Mack Smith, Warren Central

Tyler Smith, Northeastern

Trequan Spivey, Warren Central

Sasha Stefanovic, Crown Point

Nathan Walpole, Whitko

Kobe Webster, Park Tudor

Cameron Wilbon, Merrillville

Kris Wilkes, North Central

Ronald Williams, Liberty Christian

Tanner Yeryar, Shakamak

SELECTED BUT INJURED and UNABLE TO PARTICIPATE

Ben Dermody, LaPorte

Evan Ohman, Lewis Cass

Christian Stewart, Roncalli

SELECTED BUT UNABLE TO ATTEND

Jalen Adaway, Logansport

Jaylen Butz, Fort Wayne North

Avery Denhart, Lafayette Central Catholic

Brady Ewing, East Central

Jack Ferguson, Homestead

Gavin Griggs, Shenandoah

Zach Gunn, Hamilton Southeastern

Parker Hazen, Columbia City

Hunter Hollowell, Huntington North

Cody Holmes, Northfield

Wyatt Hughes, Maconaquah

Tra Landers, Cathedral

Kyle Mangas, Warsaw

Ignas Masiulionis, Culver Academies

Vincent Miranda, NorthWood

Cooper Neese, Cloverdale

Tyler Nottingham, Jasper

Jack Nunge, Castle

Jalen Paul, Churubusco

Trace Ramsey, Valparaiso

Jacob Redding, Carroll (Allen)

JonRoss Richardson, Lapel

Austin Sappingfield, West Vigo

Ty Sparling, Kokomo

Michael Valle, Whiteland

Malik Williams, Fort Wayne Snider