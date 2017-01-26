Basketball Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Hamilton SE's Zach Gunn By Indianapolis, IN, Star January 26, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Hamilton Southeastern High School (Fishers IN), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Boys hoops: Zionsville gets revenge vs. HSE with buzzer-beater of its own Video Insider: There are many worthy Indiana All-Star candidates Video Boys hoops: Unranked and undefeated Warren Central making noise 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest