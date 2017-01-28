Menu
Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Jan. 27

Friday featured North Central vs. Warren Central in both boys and girls, Ben Davis’ upset of Carmel, Lawrence North’s win at Center Grove, a renewal of the Tri-West-Danville rivalry, Zionsville’s road win at Brownsburg and Howe vs. Manual.

