Basketball Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Lawrence North's Ra Kpedi By Matthew Glenesk / IndyStar January 26, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Lawrence North High School (Indianapolis IN), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Boys hoops: Lawrence North's length pushes Cathedral aside Video Boys hoops: Warren Central keeps winning, sets up juicy semifinal Video HS boys hoops: Easley's 3 lifts Lawrence North to win over No. 1 North Central 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest