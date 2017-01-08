Menu
Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Warren Central stays unbeaten

Long a football power, Warren Central is making some noise on the hardwood. On Saturday, the Warriors knocked off a ranked Hamilton Southeastern team. Check out these highlights.

Latest News