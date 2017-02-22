Basketball Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Warren Central vs. Pike By Ralan Wardlaw/For IndyStar February 21, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Pike High School (Indianapolis IN), Warren Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Hoosiers Hardwood Highlights:Marion County Tournament Video Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Pike 3-peats at Marion County tourney Gallery HS boys basketball: North Central tops Pike