Basketball Hoosier Hardwood Highlights: Warren Central's Mack Smith By Matthew Glenesk / IndyStar January 26, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, Indianapolis, Basketball, Warren Central High School (Indianapolis IN), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Video Boys hoops: Mack Smith scores 27 as Warren Central pulls away Video Boys hoops: Warren Central keeps winning, sets up juicy semifinal News Boys hoops: Warren Central remains unbeaten after win against LN 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest