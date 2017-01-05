Basketball Hoosiers Hardwood Highlights: Tri-West 57, Brownsburg 56 By Jim Ayello/IndyStar January 4, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email basketball, High school boys basketball, NoFront, Basketball, Brownsburg High School (Brownsburg IN), Video shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery West Salem wins on day one of Capitol City Classic basketball tourney Gallery Gallery | New Albany beats North High 57-49 Video Miller teaches Arlington basketball dance moves... tries to 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest