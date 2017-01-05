Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Hoosiers Hardwood Highlights: Tri-West 57, Brownsburg 56

Peyton Hendershot hit the game-winning bucket to lift Tri-West to a 57-56 win over Brownsburg on Wednesday night at the Hendricks County tournament.

, , , , , Video 

Related News

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

Latest News