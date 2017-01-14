Menu
Hoosiers Hardwood Highlights:Marion County Tournament

After North Central outlasted Warren Central 69-65 in a battle of unbeaten teams, Pike defeated Roncalli 48-41 during Friday’s night’s Marion County Tournament.

