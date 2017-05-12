It took four cakes for Alabama hometown to honor new Raven Marlon Humphrey

Hoover (Ala.) had a ceremony this week to celebrate its first football player to be selected in the NFL Draft.

Marlon Humphrey, who starred in football and track at Hoover before his career at Alabama, was chosen with the No. 16 pick by the Baltimore Ravens. He recently signed a four-year, $11.9 million deal.

The celebration, which also had fireworks at the Hoover stadium, included four cakes — as seen in the video below — from middle school, high school, college and NFL with logos from each stop.

Hoover honors @marlon_humphrey with 4 cakes: middle & high school, #Alabama and @Ravens. Local Walmart had to get NFL rights for cake. pic.twitter.com/m43MN1XFVI — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) May 10, 2017

Humphrey graduated from Hoover High in 2014 as a three-time all-state selection, and he won seven state track titles as a senior combined in indoor and outdoor track. He was a first-team All-American at Alabama last fall.

“He’s just a special kid,” former Hoover High AD Myra Miles, who now works for TNT Fireworks, told the Hoover Sun. “This [a first-round draft pick from Hoover] is something that has never happened … It’s going to shine a really good light on the city and high school and Board of Education. … I just wanted to do something, and everybody has been terrific as far as making this happen.”