Hopkins (Minn.) up to No. 3 in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.), which is 19-0, slid up two spots to No. 3 in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings through Monday’s games.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) is now No. 1 in both the Super 25 Expert and Computer rankings, though Panthers lost Tuesday night.

Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.), which is now No. 2, comes in ahead Hopkins, Centennial (Las Vegas), and Archbishop Mitty (San Jose).

RELATED: Full Super 25 Computer rankings searchable by state

Miami County Day (Florida) is up a spot to No. 6, followed by Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.), North Central (Indianapolis), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) rounding out the top 10.

Duncanville begins the second 10 at No. 11 followed by Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), which moved up four spots. Butler moves up seven to No. 13 followed by Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.) and Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), up from No. 22 last week.

Etiwanda (Calif.) is No. 16 followed by St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), Long Beach Poly (Calif.), Timberview (Arlington, Texas) and Elk River (Minn.). Timberview is up from No. 23.

The final five are St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.), Male (Louisville), Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), Monacan (Richmond, Va.) and Amarillo (Texas).